Kuwait reports 422 new COVID cases, one death

KUWAIT: Kuwait listed 422 new coronavirus cases yesterday which the Ministry of Health said were registered over the previous 24 hours, raising total infections to 141,217. Meanwhile, one patient died over the past 24 hours, which upped Kuwait’s COVID-19 death toll to 871, the health ministry said.

The number of people hospitalized with the virus currently stands at 6,313, with 78 of them in intensive care units, said ministry spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad, adding that 6,117 swab tests were conducted over the past 24 hours out of a total of 1,068,193 so far.

The ministry had earlier reported that some 626 more people had recovered from the virus over the same period, raising the total of patients to have overcome the disease to 134,033. The spokesman went on to urge the public to abide by health precautions, including social distancing, which he said remains critical to halt the spread of the virus. – KUNA