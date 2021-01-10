KUWAIT: The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health announced yesterday logging 414 new coronavirus cases registered in the previous 24 hours, raising the caseload to 154,314. Ministry spokesperson Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad reported a single new death, putting the death toll at 943. The ministry had earlier announced that 279 patients have recovered within the same period, raising total recoveries to 149,007.

The number of patients in intensive care units reached 46 as of yesterday, with the count of confirmed cases that continue to receive medical care standing at 4,364. The number of swab tests conducted over the same period was at 7,781, with the tally of such examinations standing at 1,327,427. – KUNA