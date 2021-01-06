Kuwait reports 411 new COVID cases, zero deaths

KUWAIT: The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health yesterday announced recording 411 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours, raising total cases to 152,438. No new deaths were recorded during the same period of time, thus the mortalities’ toll remained at 938. The ministry had earlier announced that 231 patients had recovered during the same period, putting the total number of recoveries at 148,015.

Official spokesperson of the ministry Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said that the number of patients at intensive care units amounted to 56, with the whole count of the cases of confirmed infections with COVID-19 and continued to receive medical care standing at 3,485 as of yesterday. The number of swab tests conducted over the same period stood at 10,558 with the overall count standing at 1.287,755. Dr Sanad renewed the call to adhere to standing precautions against the highly contagious disease. – KUNA