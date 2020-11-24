Kuwait reports 402 new COVID cases, two deaths

KUWAIT: Kuwait listed 402 new coronavirus infections yesterday, which health authorities said were recorded over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of infections to 140,795. Meanwhile, two fatalities were recorded over the same period, which upped Kuwait’s death toll from the outbreak to 870, the health ministry said.

The number of people hospitalized with the virus currently stands at 6,518, with 75 of them in intensive care units, ministry spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said, adding that 5,583 swab tests were conducted over the same period taking the total to 1,062,076 so far.

The ministry had earlier yesterday reported that some 559 more people had recovered from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the total of those to have overcome the disease to 133,407. The spokesman went on to urge the public to abide by health precautions, mainly following social distancing rules as the only way to halt the spread of the virus. – KUNA