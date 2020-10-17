KUWAIT: Kuwait yesterday reported four deaths and 739 new cases due to COVID-19. The figures took the country’s death toll up to 694 and the caseload to 115,483, health ministry data showed. According to ministry spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad, the number of people hospitalized with the virus stands at 7,681; 139 of whom in intensive care units.

Dr Sanad added that 5,701 swab tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, with a total of 823,206 so far. Meanwhile, some 613 people recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours to raise the total to 107,108, the ministry had earlier said. Urging the public to be mindful of health precautions, Dr Sanad said following social distancing measures is of the most important means to curb the spread of the virus. – KUNA