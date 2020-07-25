KUWAIT: The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health announced on Saturday registering 684 new infection cases with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) during past 24 hours raising toll of such cases to 63,309. The ministry also reported four new deaths during the same period, putting the death toll since local outbreak of the contagion at 429.

Earlier today, the ministry announced that 692 people recovered from the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 58,607.

MoH official spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said that among the newly registered cases, there were infections caused by mingling with individuals with confirmed contamination. A number of the cases were under examination to determine source of the infection. The updated total figure included 422 cases of Kuwaiti citizens and 262 of non-Kuwaitis.

The infection cases were recorded in the health zones as following: 203 in Al-Ahmadi, 170 in Al-Jahra, 158 in Al-Farwaniya, 87 in Hawally and 66 in the capital. The number of patients receiving treatment at intensive care units reached 123, with the overall count of confirmed cases that continue to receive medical care reaching 9,273. Eight persons were discharged from quarantines during the past 24 hours. However, the released patients would sequester themselves at home for 14 days.

Dr Sanad added that the number of swab tests conducted during the same period amounted to 3,909, raising the whole figure of such examinations to 483,320. Dr Sanad appealed to citizens and expatriates, anew, to continue adhering to preventive guidelines and health protocols against the virus, also urging them to keenly keep a distance from others in addition to abiding by all other measures intended to contain spread of the contagion. – KUNA