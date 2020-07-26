KUWAIT: The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health announced on Sunday recording 464 new infection cases with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) during the past 24 hours, raising the toll of contaminations to 63,773. The ministry also reported four new deaths with the pathogen, putting the whole count of mortalities at 433. The ministry had announced earlier that 766 people recovered from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total recoveries to 54,373.

Ministry spokesperson Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said that the new batch of infections included cases that got the virus due to mingling with persons who previously tested positive for the disease, while others remained under examination to determine the source of the contamination. Moreover, the new confirmed cases include 303 Kuwaiti citizens and 161 non-Kuwaitis, he added.

As to the cases according to the health zones, there were 161 in Al-Ahmadi, 87 in Al-Jahraa, 80 in Al-Farwaniya, 79 in Hawally and 57 in the Capital. Currently, there are 123 patients in intensive care units, with the whole count of the cases of proven infection and continue to receive medical care amounting to 8,967.

Five persons were discharged from quarantines during the past hours but they would proceed the protective isolation at home for 14 hours. Dr Sanad revealed that the number of swab tests conducted during the last 24 hours stood at 2,418, raising the whole figure of such examinations to 485,738. He appealed anew upon citizens and expatriates to remain committed to abiding by the prescribed protective measures. – KUNA