KUWAIT: Kuwait’s confirmed novel coronavirus cases increased by 385 to 99,434, with three people having succumbed to the disease in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 584, the health ministry said yesterday. The figures include people who have come into contact with infected individuals, and others whose source of infection is currently being investigated, read a ministry statement.

In terms of health zones, 105 cases were reported in Hawalli, 95 in in Al-Ahmadi, 70 in Jahra, 64 in the Capital and 51 in Farwaniya, ministry spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad added. There are 98 people currently receiving intensive care for the virus out of a total 8,682 patients being hospitalized.

Some 2,263 swab tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, out of a total of 707,292 so far, added the spokesman. Earlier, the ministry said 670 people have recovered from the virus, upping the total number of those to have overcome the disease to 90,168. – KUNA