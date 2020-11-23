Kuwait reports 337 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

KUWAIT: Kuwait listed 337 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours to raise the total to 140,393, while two fatalities recorded over the same period upped its death toll from the outbreak to 868, the health ministry said yesterday. The number of people hospitalized with the virus currently stands at 6,677, with 80 of them in intensive care units, said ministry spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad, adding that 4,492 swab tests were conducted over the past 24 hours raising the total to 1,056,493 so far.

The ministry had earlier yesterday reported that 670 people had recovered from the virus over the previous 24 hours, raising the total of those to have overcome the disease to 132,848. The spokesman went on to urge the public to abide by health precautions, mainly following social distancing rules as the only way to halt the spread of the virus. – KUNA