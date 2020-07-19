KUWAIT: The Ministry of Health said Sunday that there were 300 new coronavirus infection cases during the past 24 hours, increasing the toll of contaminations to 59,204. A single death was also recorded during the same period, putting the mortality toll at 408. The ministry announced earlier that 667 people recovered from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, raising total recoveries to 49,687.

Ministry’s spokesperson Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said that the 300 cases included 211 Kuwaitis and 89 non-Kuwaitis. Dr Sanad urged citizens and residents to continue taking preventive measures.

Dr Sanad said infections according to governorates were as follows: 107 in Al-Ahmadi, 57 in Al-Farwaniya, 49 in Al-Jahraa, 45 in Al-Assima (the capital) and 42 in Hawally. There are currently 132 critical cases undergoing treatment in intensive care units, with the caseload of cases that still get medical treatment amounting to 9,109.

Ten people were discharged from quarantine during the past 24 hours, Dr Sanad said, noting that they were advised to quarantine themselves at home for 14 days. Medical authorities conducted 2,009 swab tests during the past 24 hours, with the whole number of such examinations amounting to 459,349.– KUNA