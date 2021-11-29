KUWAIT: Kuwait’s health ministry announced yesterday reporting 30 new COVID-19 cases in the previous 24 hours, taking the total up to 413,327, in addition to zero deaths and zero cases in intensive care units. Meanwhile, Kuwait reported a recovery rate of 99.34 percent as 15 recoveries were registered during the same period. The total cases receiving treatment in hospitals stood at five, while total active cases were 252, the health ministry said in its daily bulletin. The tests to infections ratio stood at 0.14 percent as 21,682 swabs were taken during the same period, it noted.