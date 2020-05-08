KUWAIT: The ministry of health reported Friday 641 new coronavirus (COVID-19) infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the tally to 7,208 cases. Deaths reached 47 with three new cases.

The ministry’s official spokesperson Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said in a statement to KUNA that the casualties were three Kuwaitis who recently returned from the United Kingdom. Sanad declared the discovery of 638 new infection cases, including persons who contracted the virus due to mingling and others under examination to determine how they contracted the pathogen. Among the infected cases discovered in past 24 hours, there are 160 Indians, 154 Kuwaitis, 122 Egyptians, 48 Bangladeshis and 44 Pakistanis. Densely-populated districts Farwaniya and Hawally were on top regarding the number of cases. The former had 207 and the latter 147 cases, in addition to Ahmadi with 112, Capital with 109 and Jahra with 66. Sanad revealed that 91 patients remained in intensive care units, adding that the overall number of infected persons who continue to receive medical care reached 4,695. Up to 108 patients were discharged from quarantine in past 24 hours but would subject themselves to house isolation for 14 days, Sanad said. He affirmed that 29,164 people who returned from abroad were subjected to medical examinations. – KUNA