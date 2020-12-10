Kuwait reports 291 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

KUWAIT: Kuwait reported 291 new coronavirus infections on Thursday to raise the total number of cases to 145,495, while five deaths recorded over the past 24 hours upped the death toll from the outbreak to 910, the health ministry said. The number of people hospitalized with the virus currently stands at 3,326, with 72 of them in intensive care units, according to ministry spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad, who revealed that some 6,575 swab tests were conducted over the past 24 hours, taking the total to 1,165,434 tests.

The ministry also reported that 270 more people recovered from the virus over the past day, raising the total of those who have overcome the disease to 141,259. Sanad urged nationals and expatriates alike that abiding by health precautions, mainly following social distancing rules, is the only way to halt the spread of the virus. – KUNA