KUWAIT: Kuwait has announced 25 deaths related to the novel coronavirus over a three-day period, while the daily infected cases’ rate continued to register high numbers. The Ministry of Health on Saturday reported 11 new COVID-19 deaths and 1,497 infections over the previous 24 hours, putting total fatalities at 1,862 and the caseload at 337,371. Kuwait had reported nine and five deaths, in addition to 1,658 and 1,646 new cases on Friday and Thursday, respectively.

Total recoveries have reached 318,419 after 1,388 patients recovered during the same period, the ministry said on Saturday. Recoveries on Friday and Thursday reached 1,386 and 1,427 respectively. Moreover, 17,090 patients in total were receiving healthcare, including 209 at intensive care units as of Saturday, the ministry added. This is up from 16,992 patients, including 202 in ICUs announced on Friday, and 16,729 patients, including 196 in ICUs announced on Thursday.

In a measure to curb the spread of the virus, the Cabinet had announced Thursday that unvaccinated people will not be allowed to dine at restaurants and cafes, enter huge malls exceeding 6,000 square meters in area, health clubs and salons. Entry is allowed to people who have received two doses or at least 14 days after taking one dose. Kuwait had last week announced the detection of an unspecified number of the delta variant of the coronavirus. Kuwait has been witnessing a spike in the number of new coronavirus cases which exceeded 1,300 for over a week.