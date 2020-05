KUWAIT: The ministry of health said Monday that 295 more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total to 5,278. Two more deaths in the past 24 hours took the death toll to 40, Health Ministry Spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said in his daily press briefing. Earlier, Minister of Health Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah said recoveries climbed to 1,947 in total after 171 people more were cured. – KUNA