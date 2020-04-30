KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Ministry of Health announced 284 new coronavirus (COVID-19) infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of infections to 4,024, while two deaths were reported as well, bringing the total fatalities’ toll up to 26.

During the daily press briefing, Health Ministry spokesperson Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad said that 66 patients were in intensive care, 30 of them are in critical condition.

Those currently receiving treatment at hospitals reached 2,459 patients, said the spokesperson.

Today’s death cases were for two Indian males; aged 51 and 54, both had been receiving treatment at ICU.

Earlier today, Health Minister Dr. Basel Al-Sabah announced the recovery of patients 150, bringing the total to 1,539 recoveries, reported Kuna.