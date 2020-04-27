KUWAIT: The ministry of health announced 213 new coronavirus (COVID-19) infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of cases to 3,288, while two deaths were reported as well, taking the total fatalities’ toll up to 22. During a daily briefing, Health Ministry spokesperson Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said that 64 patients are in intensive care, 30 of them in critical condition.Those currently receiving treatment at hospitals reached 2,254 patients, Sanad said. The latest death cases are for a 53-year-old Kuwaiti male and a 54-year-old Indian male; both had been receiving treatment at the ICU for more than two weeks. Earlier Monday, Health Minister Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah announced the recovery of patients 206, bringing the total to 1,012 recoveries. – KUNA