KUWAIT: Health Ministry Spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad announced yesterday that 1,517 new coronavirus infections, 1,325 recoveries and six deaths were recorded over the past 24 hours. Total infections rose to 241,469 and the death toll to 1,379, he said, adding total recoveries climbed to 226,026.

He said 207 patients are being treated in intensive care units, while 14,064 cases are in hospitals. The number of tests conducted over the past 24 hours hit 10,432, taking total tests to 2,121,475, Sanad said. The ratio of infections to swabs over the past 24 hours reached 14.5 percent. – KUNA