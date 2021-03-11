KUNA: Kuwait on Thursday reported 1,505 new coronavirus infections and four deaths, the health ministry said. In a statement to KUNA, ministry spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad affirmed total number of infections surged to 205,893 and the death toll climbed to 1,148.

Up to 8,780 virus tests were conducted during the last 24 hours, Sanad added. He added 197 patients are in intensive care units with 14,510 people receiving treatment. Earlier, the health ministry confirmed the recovery of 1,080 patients, taking total recoveries to 190,235. – KUNA