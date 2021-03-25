KUWAIT: Kuwait yesterday reported 1,390 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, taking the total caseload to 224,432. In remarks to KUNA, the health ministry’s spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said two people died due to the virus in the past 24 hours to take the death toll to 1,258.

The number of the patients receiving treatment in intensive care units reached 247, with those receiving treatment amounting to 14,403. The spokesman also noted that up to 10,802 virus tests were conducted, as total PCR tests reached 2.005,458.

Sanad added 1,379 people recovered after conducting standard medical measures and taking the required steps for such conditions, noting the rate of recoveries compared to infections reached 93 percent. – KUNA