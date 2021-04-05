KUWAIT: Kuwait said 1,357 people tested positive for the coronavirus while 12 related deaths were reported yesterday, taking total cases to 238,549 and deaths to 1,365, according to the health ministry. Another 1,326 people were recovered from the virus, raising the total of those who have overcome the disease to 223,269, ministry spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad told a press conference.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 currently stands at 13,915, with 216 of them in intensive care units, he added, revealing that 8,371 swab tests were conducted over the past day, taking total tests to 2,100,948. Sanad urged nationals and expatriates alike that abiding by health precautions, mainly following social distancing rules, is the only way to halt the spread of the virus. – KUNA