KUWAIT: The ministry of health on Saturday recorded 942 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, raising the total to 13,802 cases since the outbreak of the contagion in the state. The ministry also reported 11 new deaths from the virus, taking the total number of fatalities to 107.

The new cases include 251 Indians, 208 Kuwaitis, 156 Egyptians, 124 Bangladeshis and the rest from other nationalities. Farwaniya governorate recorded 331 cases, Ahmadi 239, Hawally 155 cases, Jahra 129 and Capital governorate 88 cases.