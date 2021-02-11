KUWAIT: Kuwait said 1,048 people tested positive for COVID-19 with five related deaths yesterday, taking total cases to 175,031 as deaths to 985, according to the health ministry. The number of people hospitalized with the virus currently stands at 10,150, with 114 of them in intensive care units, according to ministry spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad.

He added some 10,659 swab tests were conducted over the past day, taking total tests to 1,640,047. Sanad urged nationals and expatriates alike that abiding by health precautions, mainly following social distancing rules, is the only way to halt the spread of the virus. The ministry earlier reported 631 more people recovered from the virus over the past day, raising total recoveries to 163,895. – KUNA