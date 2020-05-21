KUWAIT: The ministry of health Thursday announced 1,041 additional infections with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the total count up to 18,609 cases. The ministry also reported five more deaths due to the virus, bringing the country’s death toll to 129. The fresh cases include 325 Indians, 211 Kuwaitis, 177 Egyptians and 139 Bangladeshis, with the remaining cases of other nationalities, the ministry’s Spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said in his daily briefing.

Farwaniya governorate recorded 383 cases, Ahmadi 275, Hawally 173 cases, Capital governorate 107 cases and Jahra 103 cases. In addition, 181 patients are still receiving medication in intensive care units, while 454 others completed their compulsory institutional quarantine period in the last 24 hours, Sanad noted. Medical teams conducted 4,757 swab tests in the last 24 hours, taking the total number up to 261,071, he added. Earlier in the day, the health ministry confirmed the recovery of 320 more coronavirus patients, bringing the total number of recoveries to 5,205.