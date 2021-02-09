KUWAIT: Kuwait said 1,002 people tested positive for coronavirus with six related deaths reported yesterday, taking total COVID-19 cases to 172,996, while deaths increased to 975, according to the health ministry. The number of people hospitalized with the virus currently stands at 9,310, with 96 of them in intensive care units, according to ministry spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad.

He added some 10,271 swab tests were conducted over the past day, taking total tests to 1,618,576. Sanad urged citizens and expatriates alike that abiding by health precautions, mainly following social distancing rules, is the only way to halt the spread of the virus. The ministry earlier reported 591 more people had recovered from the virus over the past day, raising total recoveries to 162,711.

The interior ministry yesterday said it will deploy security teams to assist authorities to implement decisions by the Cabinet to close commercial activities to counter the spread of the coronavirus. The ministry of commerce and the municipality will monitor the implementation of the closure of commercial shops and malls from 8 pm to 5 am and the total shutdown of health clubs, salons and barbershops.

Health ministry sources have warned against the continued hosting of social events and gatherings at diwaniyas, rest areas, stables and farms, adding that this behavior has contributed to the increase of coronavirus cases lately, in addition to hospital admissions due to complications.

“The ministry is monitoring the epidemic curve of the virus and the causes of infection periodically,” said the sources, who were quoted in a report published by Al-Qabas Arabic daily yesterday. “It was noticed that most of the latest cases were due to lack of compliance with health protocols and attending social events held in diwaniyas and other places.”

The sources added that the continued increase in cases may have adverse health and social repercussions. “Reverting to the third or second phase of restrictions is in the hands of citizens and expats and their commitment to health protocols,” the sources warned. They said the return of a partial curfew is being discussed by the ministry to avoid escalation of the health situation in the country.

“Some people not only attend social events, but also do not observe social distancing, especially since they stay there for hours, which allows for the transmission of the virus in case any of them is infected, even if they show no symptoms,” said the sources.

They argued that holding of events such as weddings, funerals, parties and others were behind the strict health measures taken lately, which negatively reflected on the recovery rates compared to the number of infections registered daily. The sources said the recovery rate from COVID-19 dropped to 94.5 percent after reaching 97.3 percent at the beginning of the year. – Agencies