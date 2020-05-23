KUWAIT: The ministry of health on Saturday announced 900 persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours, taking the overall count to 20,464 cases. Ten deaths from COVID-19 took the death toll to 148, said the Ministry’s Spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad in his daily press conference. The new cases include 264 Indians, 164 Kuwaitis, 150 Egyptians, 137 Bangladeshis and the rest from other nationalities. Farwaniya governorate recorded 319 cases, Ahmadi 301, Hawally 144 cases, Jahra governorate 83 cases and Capital 53 cases.