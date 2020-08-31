KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Ministry of Health said yesterday 473 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the past 24 hours while one person died of the disease. Ministry spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad, in a statement to the press, said total deaths reached 531 and registered infections topped 85,109.

He said distribution of cases as per health zones was as follows: 124 in Ahmadi, 111 in Farwaniya, 73 in Hawally, 90 in Jahra and 75 in the Capital. Dr Sanad said 91 people were in intensive care units and the total number of patients receiving treatment was 7,354. He said health care workers conducted 3,490 swab tests in the past 24 hours, raising total tests since the outbreak to 617,619.

Dr Sanad called on the public to remain vigilant and abide by social distancing and hygienic rules. The health ministry had announced earlier the recovery of 574 people from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, with total recoveries reaching 77,224. – KUNA