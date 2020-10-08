KUWAIT: National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem speaks during yesterday’s session. – Photo by Yasser Al-Zayyat

KUWAIT: National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem affirmed yesterday that the State of Kuwait renewed its exemplary powers’ transfer. “The State of Kuwait has once again demonstrated its pioneering, extraordinary and historic example of calm and smooth transfer of the powers for ruling the country,” the parliament’s speaker said shortly after MPs pledged allegiance to the newly proclaimed Crown Prince His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The speaker was addressing the Assembly, minutes after the MPs unanimously declared allegiance to the newly proclaimed Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal, following the recent demise of the late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who was succeeded by His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. “We are people who have been ruled by the gracious Al-Sabah Family with their support and allegiance, backed up by two documents and solid conventions, the shura (consultative) concord dating back to more than 400 years ago and the Constitution concord drafted more than 58 years ago,” Ghanem stated.

Addressing the new Crown Prince, who was present in the session along with senior officials, he expressed congratulations for the confidence accorded to Sheikh Mishal from the Amir. Ghanem noted that Sheikh Mishal used to be close to the late Amir, lauding his professional leadership of the National Guard as the Deputy Chief, underlining his performance on basis of justice and equality as well as his renunciation of nepotism. Underlining the Kuwaiti people’s sentiments of affection towards Sheikh Mishal, the parliament speaker wished him good luck in his new endeavor. Ghanem also commended Al-Sabah Family who have been governing the country with equality, winning Kuwaitis’ hearts. – KUNA