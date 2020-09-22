KUWAIT: Kuwaiti citizens demonstrate in Irada Square yesterday to express their rejection of normalization of ties with Israel. — Photo by Yasser Al-Zayyat

KUWAIT: Kuwait has stressed support for all efforts aimed at reaching a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue, a senior official said. The government has reiterated Kuwait’s stance calling for an end to the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories, returning of Palestinian refugees, and the establishment of a Palestinian state on the pre-June 5, 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh said following the Cabinet’s weekly meeting on Monday. The ministers had discussed the political affairs in light of the current developments in the political arena at the Arab and international levels, especially those related to the peace process in the region.

At the onset of the meeting held at Seif Palace under the chairmanship of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, the Cabinet congratulated His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah after he was awarded a Legion of Merit, Chief Commander Degree by US President Donald Trump, noting that this prestigious award is in recognition of His Highness’s pioneering role in strengthening the strategic cooperation and bilateral relations with the US.

His Highness the Prime Minister also briefed the Cabinet on the improvement of His Highness the Amir’s health, expressing best wishes and hopes for His Highness’s speedy recovery. On the national day of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia which falls today, the Cabinet extended its sincere congratulations to the King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and his Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al-Saud and to the brotherly Saudi people.

Meanwhile, Minister of Health Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah updated the Cabinet on latest heath developments in the country in light of statistics and data related to the numbers of coronavirus cases of infection, recovery, deaths and those receiving treatment.

He pointed out that recovery rate has increased whereas fatalities and hospitalizations have went down. In the meantime, the Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education Dr Saud Hilal Al-Harbi apprised the cabinet of a report on the results of the general secondary examinations for the academic year 2019-2020 for grade 12 students, which came in exceptional circumstances unprecedented due to the coronavirus pandemic. – KUNA