KUWAIT: Kuwait will continue to provide assistance and support to India as it tackles a “worsening situation” as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah said on Friday.

In a phone call with his Indian counterpart, Kuwait’s foreign minister, who doubles as State Minister for Cabinet Affairs, reiterated his country’s commitment to providing New Delhi with “all the essential requirements” it needs during these “difficult circumstances” amid the ongoing spread of the COVID-19 variant.

Meanwhile, India’s Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar expressed his country’s appreciation and gratitude for this supportive stance, saying it reflects the depth of historical relations between the two friendly countries. During the talks, the two officials also discussed their countries’ solid bilateral relations, and means to enhance these ties. – KUNA