NEW YORK: The State of Kuwait reiterated yesterday its firm stance rejecting all forms of terrorism and extremism regardless of their causes, motives and stressing that it supported of all international efforts to combat it. This came in a speech delivered by the Second Secretary Bashar Al-Muwaizri during a discussion of measures to eliminate international terrorism in the sixth committee of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly.

He pointed out that the fight against terrorism needs international efforts to confront this criminal scourge by taking measures to ensure respect for human rights, the rules of law and to prevent impunity. He added that the coronavirus pandemic has temporarily reduced the threats of the terrorism phenomenon, but it has also had a negative impact on the social and economic level which terrorist groups may exploit to broadcast their propaganda and promote their terrorist ideas.

Muwaizri indicated that the reintegration and rehabilitation of foreign terrorist fighters and their families constitutes a major challenge for the international community, in addition to hold accountable and prosecute of terrorist acts. He stressed the need to develop comprehensive strategies for prosecution and to rely on integrated policies to address the root causes of the terrorism while strengthening international judicial cooperation. Kuwait continues its efforts to combat terrorism and its financing, as the Supreme Committee of Insurance issued a set of rules on combating money laundering and terrorist financing.

Sustainable development

Meanwhile, Kuwait reaffirmed the need to achieve the objectives of the 2030 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) despite the challenges posed by the coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic. This reiteration came during a speech delivered by diplomatic attache Bader Al-Daihani at the second committee discussions of the UN General Assembly. The State of Kuwait’s leadership believed in the importance of achieving the SDGs, which will have a positive impact on the world economy, the environment and global climate, said the diplomat said.

Daihani commended outcome of the second summit on the SDGs Moment, held back in September, saying that it was a positive addition to march for sustainable development. On the coronavirus spread, the Kuwait diplomat reflected his nation’s eagerness to combat the spread of COVID-19, revealing that his country donated a sum of $40 million to the COVAX scheme to deliver vaccines worldwide. He also revealed that Kuwait had donated $327 million to WHO and other international organizations to curb the spread of the virus.

On Kuwait’s economic contributions to the world, Dhaiani pointed out that the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) had helped various countries around the world to achieve development long-term soft loans. The fund had contributed around $22 billion in loans and financial assistance since establishment, he revealed. – KUNA