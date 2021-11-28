KUWAIT: The Kuwaiti Cabinet held an extraordinary meeting at Bayan Palace yesterday under the chairmanship of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. Following the special session, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah stated that the ministers were briefed by Minister of Health Dr Basel Al-Sabah about the global epidemiological situation, particularly after the emergence of the new variant of the coronavirus, Omicron, in South Africa and other African countries. In this respect, the minister of health assured his peers that the health status in the State of Kuwait was stable, noting that there were no coronavirus cases at hospitals’ intensive care units and there was a drop in the infection cases.

However, the minister advised the Cabinet on the necessity to take precautions regarding arrivals to Kuwait from some countries, and update quarantine measures for arrivals in order to maintain the relevant positive indexes. The ministers expressed relief at the local stable health situation but urged citizens and residents not to be complacent with respect to adhering to the health conditions, namely wearing masks. Moreover, they affirmed the necessity of taking the third booster jab of the anti-coronavirus vaccine for the sake of individuals and society’s wellbeing.

Airport open

Kuwait’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Sabah had said on Saturday that the airport and the land and maritime borders will not be shut down. Sheikh Hamad, also head of the ministerial coronavirus emergency committee, made the statement after a meeting by the committee following the emergence of a new variant of coronavirus in some African countries.

He said that the committee discussed the steps relating to the developments of the new variant in a number of African countries and decisions taken in this regard. He noted that there are some steps should be followed by those who are inside and outside Kuwait as a result of this strain. “The mutated virus is dangerous and all countries have decided to halt flights from nine African countries,” he said.

This was recommended by the committee and flights will be suspended from some other countries, Sheikh Hamad Jaber noted. The minister stressed that “the country’s health situation is excellent, thanks to Allah Almighty and the efforts of our heroes at the Ministry of Health.” Meanwhile, Minister of Health Dr Sheikh Basel Al-Sabah said that the World Health Organization (WHO) named the new variant ‘Omicron’. “Information on the variant is still preliminary, and the ministry’s workers are following these developments,” he added.

He noted there are several questions that need answers on how quickly the mutated virus spreads, its strength and resistance to vaccine, or natural immunity to the previous infection. He emphasized that the health measures implemented since the beginning of the corona pandemic have been still in place. The measures include wearing mask, keeping physical distancing, and taking vaccines and the booster dose for those who have exceeded six months from receiving the second dose to reduce the infections, he stated. – KUNA