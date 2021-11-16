PARIS: Kuwait on Monday affirmed its belief in protecting right to education for all through participation, and support to the “Global Education Coalition” launched by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). This came in a speech delivered by Kuwait’s Permanent Representative to UNESCO Dr Adam Al-Mulla at the 41st UNESCO conference.

Mulla conveyed greeting and appreciation of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to the organization for its efforts to serve the world. Kuwait believes in different challenges and opportunities amongst countries that require a special support to meet their needs, he said. He referred that Kuwait grants Al-Sumait Prize for African Development every year as part of the country’s concern about the continent.

The prize aims at highlighting successful achievements in education, food security and health on one hand, and contributing to boosting economic and social development, and the development of human resources as well as infrastructure in the African continent on the other. On the communication and information sector, Mulla voiced Kuwait’s pride for awarding the UNESCO-Amir Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah Prize for Digital Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, which rewards distinguished contributions in integrating persons with disabilities into the society and improving their lives.

Concerning the essential role played by artificial intelligence in directing the future, Mulla emphasized that Kuwait seeks to boost cooperation and scientific progress, noting that the country appreciates efforts by Director-General and all countries that participated with its experts and representatives to find a consensual formula to the recommendations of the ethics of artificial intelligence. Kuwait chaired the meeting of the international government experts on the recommendations of artificial intelligence held at the organization in April and May.

Mulla urged all member states for close cooperation to achieve sustainable achievement. Kuwait is looking forward to being a member of the UNESCO Expectative Board for 2021-2025 and to working with member states to push ahead with development towards building peace in human minds. The 41st conference kicked off on Monday and will run over two weeks to specify priorities for the next years. – KUNA