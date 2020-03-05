CAIRO: Kuwait’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah attends the 153rd session of the Arab League ministerial council. – KUNA

CAIRO: Kuwait’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah re-affirmed his country’s principled support to Palestinian people. Kuwait also believes that the just and comprehensive solution to the Middle East conflict should not ignore any of the well-established rights of Palestinian people or go counter to relevant UN and international references, particularly the UN resolutions No 242, 338 and 2334, Sheikh Dr Ahmad said in his speech at the 153rd session of the Arab League ministerial council on Wednesday.

He underlined that at the forefront of the internationally-accepted points of references, is the establishment an independent Palestinian state on 4th June, 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital. The minister noted that the Israeli occupiers have to stop their illegal practices which threaten the Arab, Muslim and Christian, presence and historic rights in East Jerusalem. Sheikh Ahmad vowed that Kuwait will continue its support to the UN Palestinian refugees agency (UNRWA) to help it full its mission of serving Palestinian people and alleviating their sufferings.

On Syria, the minister expressed deep concerns over the escalating military operations in northwestern Syria and their impacts on the humanitarian situation. He asserted that the fighting against terror does not absolve any party from its obligations as per the international law. The Kuwaiti top diplomat stated that there is no military solution to the crisis in Syria, but rather a political settlement that goes in line with the UN resolution 2254 and Geneva Declaration of 2012.

He hoped the recently formed committee to write the new Syrian constitution would start its work soon. He urged all warring parties to abide by the UN resolution No 2401 of 2018 for allowing unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid and conducting medical evacuations throughout Syria.

Dr Sheikh Ahmad voiced Kuwait’s support to the efforts exerted by the UN envoy to Syria to help resolve the crisis. He emphasized that Golan Heights are occupied Arab territory and seizing and annexing it by forces is illegal and violates international law and UN resolutions. On Yemen, the minister pointed out that Kuwait is gravely concerned about the continuity of the conflict and suffering of Yemeni people.

He underlined that a political solution based on the three main references and relevant UN resolutions is the only effective way to address such a crisis. He also called on all parties to adhere to Stockholm agreement provisions and to support the UN envoy’s efforts to find a political solution to the crisis. The minister strongly condemned all attacks launched from Yemen against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and other countries of the region.

On Libya, Dr Sheikh Ahmad expressed Kuwait’s backing to all international efforts to heal Libyan rift and unite Libyan people to restore peace and stability in the north African Arab country. He also voiced support to the outcome of Berlin conference on Libya peace and called for a ceasefire. On the Arabian Gulf, the minister cautioned that the unrest in the region threatens maritime navigation in this vital region.

He urged all parties to show self-restraint and respect provision of the Law of the Sea. He underlined the need for collective international actions to protect this crucial maritime route. On the recent global outbreak of the new coronavirus (COVID-19), Dr Sheikh Ahmad called for world synergy and coordination at all levels to address the negative repercussions of this disease on all sectors.

Relentless efforts

Arab Foreign ministers praised the relentless efforts exerted by the State of Kuwait in monitoring the developments of the Palestinian issue and supporting the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, during its previous membership in the Security Council. The remarks came in the final communique issued by the council at the end of its 153rd regular session entitled, “the Palestinian case and the Arab-Israeli Conflict.” The Council reaffirmed its rejection of the so-called American peace plan, considering that it “does not meet the minimum rights and aspirations of the Palestinian people, and contradicts the terms of reference of the peace process based on international law and relevant United Nations resolutions.”

The council stressed not to deal with this “unfair deal” or to cooperate with the American administration in implementing it in any way, rejecting attempts to end the Palestinian issue by limiting its solution to humanitarian and economic solutions without a just political solution, and rejecting any political or financial pressure exerted on the Palestinian people and their leadership with imposing unfair solutions to the Palestinian cause.

The council also stressed on the centrality of Palestine to the entire Arab nations, Arab identity in the occupied East Jerusalem, as the capital of the State of Palestine, and its right to sovereignty over all of its land occupied in 1967, including East Jerusalem, its air and sea space, its territorial waters, its natural resources, and its borders with neighboring countries.

The council also emphasized on the adherence to peace as a strategic option and resolving the Arab-Israeli conflict in accordance with international law, international resolutions, and the Arab peace initiative with all its components. The council, therefore, warned of intentions and policies by the Israeli occupation government to take advantage of the illegal cover provided by US “unilateral” decisions, including the goal of annexing parts of the occupied West Bank by force, and condemning any Israeli-American action that would help in implementing this action.

The council also called on United Nations and its General Assembly to bear responsibility and curb such dangerous illegal action, and to hold the Israeli and American governments responsible for the dangerous consequences of that approach, which really destroys the chances for peace.

Turkey’s interference

Meanwhile, the Arab foreign ministers condemned Turkey’s interference in domestic affairs of Arab countries, urging Ankara to pull out its forces from Arab lands. This came in a resolution by the top diplomats who condemned Turkey’s military intervention in Libya and its alleged transport of “foreign terrorists” to the north African country.

This move, they said, posed a direct threat to Arab national security, international peace and security, and a breach of relevant UN resolutions. The foreign ministers also condemned Turkey’s aggression on Syria as a blatant violation of UN charter and UN resolution 2254. The senior officials rejected Turkish forces’ incursion into Iraqi territories, and urged Ankara to refrain from interfering in Arab affairs.

In the meantime, the Arab foreign ministers welcomed a peace agreement between the US and Taliban, signed by the two parties in Doha, Qatar, last Saturday. The agreement is a very important step towards a comprehensive and lasting peace in Afghanistan, Oman foreign minister Yusuf bin Alawi told a joint news conference with Arab League Secretary General Ahmad Abul Gheit. Alawi, at the conclusion of a meeting of Arab foreign ministers in Cairo, commended the US efforts to bring about success to negotiations with the Taliban that resulted in the agreement. He also praised Qatar for sponsoring the talks.

Moreover, the Arab foreign ministers expressed support to Egypt in its dispute with Ethiopia over rules of filling and operating the Great Renaissance Dam. In their final statement following the session, the ministers rejected any action that threatens Egypt’s historical rights in river Nile waters. Egypt’s water security is inseparable of the Arab national security, the ministers stressed.

They expressed solidarity with Egypt against the expected dangers, threats and negative impacts of Ethiopia’s decision to fill the dam’s water reservoir and operate the dam before reaching a fair and balanced agreement on the rules of filling and operating the dam. They also opposed any unilateral decision taken by Ethiopia in this regard. – KUNA