KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah said it is “regrettable” that the international community stood idle as the Zionist entity disregarded international law and United Nations resolutions in its deadly offensive on Gaza. “As the occupying power of Palestinian land and other Arab territories, the Zionist entity continues its various violations.

This calls for the necessity of implementing the principle of accountability for all of its violations of international law in the occupied Palestinian territories and to not allow the occupying power to believe that it has the green light to continue committing its crimes without any repercussions,” said the minister.

Sheikh Ahmad, who doubles as Kuwait’s State Minister for Cabinet Affairs, led Kuwait’s delegation at a United Nations Human Rights Council emergency session to discuss the humanitarian situation in the occupied Palestinian territories after the Zionist entity’s 11-day bombardment of Gaza. The attacks killed 250 Palestinians, including 66 children, and wounded around 2,000 others.

“The displacement (of Palestinians) and building of settlements in Jerusalem, particularly in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, which the occupying power is undertaking, is a clear and explicit violation of international law on human rights, the Fourth Geneva Convention and all relevant international resolutions,” he added.

The minister called on the Human Rights Council to activate legal mechanisms aimed at ensuring the Zionist entity’s accountability for these actions. He insisted that the “credibility” of the Human Rights Council is “at stake” if these violations are “not dealt with decisively” and a “clear message” is not sent in response, urging member states to vote in favor of the draft resolution presented at the session.

The minister warned that the “roots of this crisis remain in place” as the Zionist entity continues its siege on Gaza and its settlement expansions on occupied Palestinian lands, in spite of the May 21 cease-fire, pointing out that the situation is likely to “explode again at any moment.”

“Hence, we stress the need to address the root causes of the humanitarian conditions of the brotherly Palestinian people. This can only be achieved by ending the occupation and achieving comprehensive peace, as a strategic option for us, in accordance with international resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative,” he concluded. – KUNA