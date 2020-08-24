KUWAIT: Kuwait announced yesterday it registered three deaths that resulted from the novel coronavirus, while 432 people tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours. Ministry of Health Spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said that total deaths reached 518, and the tally of registered cases topped 80,960.

He said cases in health zones were: 150 in Ahmadi, 83 in Farwaniya, 80 in Jahra, 60 in the Capital and 59 in Hawally. The health ministry announced earlier yesterday that 618 people recovered from the virus, raising the total number of recovered patients to 72,925.

Dr Sanad said 99 patients were receiving treatment in intensive care units, while a total of 7,517 people were receiving medical care in the past 24 hours. Health care workers conducted 3,056 swab tests in the same period, said Dr Sanad, raising total tests since the outbreak of the disease to 590,623. He urged the public to abide by health preventive measures including social distancing. – KUNA