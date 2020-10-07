KUWAIT: Kuwait’s confirmed novel coronavirus cases increased by 475 to 108,743, while seven patients died in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 639, the health ministry said yesterday. The figures include people who have come into contact with infected individuals, and others whose source of infection is currently being investigated, read a ministry statement.

In terms of health zones, 115 cases were reported in Al-Ahmadi, 105 cases in Hawalli, 89 in Farwaniya, 83 in Jahra and 83 in the Capital, the ministry’s official spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad added. Earlier, the ministry said 597 people have recovered from the virus, upping the total number of those to have overcome the disease to 100,776. There are 127 people currently receiving intensive care for the virus out of a total 7,328 patients being hospitalized.

Some 4,083 swab tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, out of a total of 768,691 so far, added the spokesman. The official reiterated the strict need to abide by health precautions, urging nationals and expatriates alike to follow social distancing rules as the only way to keep the virus at bay. – KUNA