KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Ministry of Health said yesterday 345 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus while four patients died in the past 24 hours. Ministry spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said that the total registered cases reached 103,544 while deaths topped 601.

Furthermore, he explained that the distribution of cases in health zones was as follows: 112 in Hawally, 83 in Ahmadi, 64 in the Capital, 49 in Jahra and 37 in Farwaniya. The health ministry had announced earlier that 718 people recovered from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours to raise total recoveries to 94,929.

Dr Sanad said 109 patients were in the intensive care units while the number of patients receiving treatment was 8,014. Meanwhile, Dr Sanad said health care workers conducted 2,025 swab tests in the past 24 hours to raise total tests since the outbreak of the disease to 735,918. He renewed calls on the public to abide by preventive rules like physical distancing and avoiding gatherings.- KUNA