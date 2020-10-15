Kuwait registers eight deaths, 746 new COVID-19 cases

KUWAIT: The Ministry of Health announced yesterday 746 new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infections in the past 24 hours, raising the total to 114,015. Meanwhile, deaths reached 684 with the addition of eight fatalities.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Health Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said that there were 133 patients receiving treatment at intensive care units, while the total number of patients still receiving treatment amounted to 7,485.

Health authorities conducted 8,554 swab tests in the past 24 hours, raising the whole count to 809,491, Dr Sanad added. The Health Ministry had announced earlier that the recovery of 610 COVID-19 patients in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 105,846. – KUNA