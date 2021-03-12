Kuwait Ministry of Health said Friday 1,356 people tested positive for the coronavirus while eight persons died of the virus in the past 24 hours. The new cases increased number of registered infections to 207,249 and deaths topped 1,156, MoH spokesman Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad told KUNA.

He said 195 patients were at the intensive care units, while 14,676 people were receiving medical care.

Al-Sanad said health care workers conducted 7,807 swab tests in the past 24 hours to reach a total of 1,893,772. He said the infections-to-tests ratio was 17.4 percent.

He called on the public anew to abide by health regulations like wearing masks and maintaining physical distancing and avoiding crowds. The MoH announced earlier today a recovery of 1,182 people to reach a total of 191,417.