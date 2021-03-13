KUWAIT: The ministry of health yesterday said nine persons died and 1,211 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. The new deaths increased overall fatalities to 1,165, while total infections rose to 208,460, MoH spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad told KUNA. He said 198 patients are in intensive care units, while 14,513 people are receiving medical care.

Sanad said healthcare workers conducted 7,319 swab tests in the past 24 hours to take total tests to 1,901,041. He said the infection-to-test ratio was 16.5 percent. He called on the public to abide by health regulations like wearing masks, maintaining physical distancing and avoiding crowds. The ministry earlier announced the recovery of 1,365 people, taking total recoveries to 192,782. – KUNA