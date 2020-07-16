KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Ministry of Health said Thursday 791 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours to increase registered cases to 57,668. Ministry spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said three persons died of the virus, raising the total number of fatalities to 402. He added the new cases were of people who came into close contact with infected persons. Dr Sanad said 459 of the new cases were Kuwaiti citizens (58.03 percent), and 332 non-Kuwaitis (41.97 percent). The number of cases undergoing treatment at intensive care units reached 142, with the total count of cases that continued to get medical care amounting to 9,721.

Dr Sanad revealed that more than 4,341 swab tests for the virus were conducted during the past 24 hours, thus the tally of these examinations exceeded 449,525 since breakout of the contagion in the country. He appealed, anew, upon citizens and expatriates to continue taking necessary precautions against the infectious disease, be keen on maintaining social distancing and examining online accounts of relevant authorities to remain acquainted with latest directions in this respect. The Ministry of Health announced earlier that 648 persons recovered from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, with the overall count of the recuperated amounting to 47,545. – KUNA