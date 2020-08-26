KUWAIT: The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health (MoH) registered yesterday 698 additional COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of infections to 82,271, while two new deaths were added to a death toll of 521. Speaking to the press, MoH’ss Spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said that the confirmed cases included patients who contracted the virus due to contact with infected people while others remained under examination to determine the source.

The cases were found in the following health zones: 208 were in Al-Ahmadi, 154 in Al-Farwaniyah, 126 in Al-Jahra, 107 in Hawalli and 103 in Al-Asimah (Capital). Additionally, there were 7,844 active cases, while 92 others remain in intensive care units, Dr Sanad elaborated.

There were a total of 4,364 swab tests conducted over the past 24 hours with a total of 599,413, he revealed. Earlier yesterday, the ministry confirmed 504 fresh recovery cases, raising the total to 73,906 healed people so far. – KUNA