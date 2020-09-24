KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Ministry of Health said yesterday 552 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus while two patients died in the past 24 hours. Ministry spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said that the total registered cases reached 101,851 while deaths topped 592.

Furthermore, he explained that the distribution of cases in health zones was as follows: 154 in Hawally, 128 in Ahmadi, 113 in the Capital, 95 in Farwaniya and 62 in Jahra. Dr Sanad said 101 patients were in the intensive care units while the number of patients receiving treatment was 8,298. Meanwhile, Dr Sanad said health care workers conducted 4,516 swab tests in the past 24 hours to raise total tests since the outbreak of the disease to 725,025.

He renewed calls on the public to abide by preventive rules like physical distancing and avoiding gatherings. The health ministry had announced earlier that 620 people recovered from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours to raise total recoveries to 92,961. – KUNA