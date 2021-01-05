Kuwait registers 312 new COVID cases, zero deaths

KUWAIT: The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health announced yesterday recording 312 new infection cases with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) during the past 24, raising the caseload to 152,027. No new deaths were recorded during the same period of time, thus the fatalities’ toll remained at 938. The ministry had earlier announced registering 273 recovery cases during the past same period, putting the whole number of the recuperated patients at 147,784.

MoH official spokesperson Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said that the number of patients who continued to receive medical care at intensive care units reached 55 as of yesterday, adding that the count of the confirmed infection cases in hospitals amounted to 3,305.

Dr Sanad said the number of swab tests conducted during the same period amounted to 5,180 with the overall count of such examinations hitting 1.277,197. He further called upon the public to abide by precautionary measures, observe social distancing and keep an eye on official websites to be aware of directions and recommendations regarding the disease and safety precautions. – KUNA