KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Ministry of Health (MoH) registered yesterday 1,251 additional COVID-19 cases over a 24-hour span, increasing the total number of infections to 229,550, while 12 fatalities were recorded, raising the death toll to 1,298. Active cases amounted to 14,310 with 254 of them in intensive care units, MoH’s Spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said.

Health authorities conducted 8,104 swab tests, which meant that 18.1 percent of swab tests performed in 24 hours were infectious, he revealed. The total number of swab tests taken in Kuwait rose to 2,037, 799. Earlier yesterday, the ministry confirmed 1,346 fresh recovery cases, increasing the total to 213,942 cured people so far.

Dr Sanad urged everyone in Kuwait to comply with the precautionary measures against the virus and maintain social distancing. He recommends that everyone should visit MoH’s official accounts and official authorities in the country to view the instructions, recommendations, and everything that would contribute to overcoming the virus. – KUNA