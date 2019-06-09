Kuwait records world’s highest temperature

KUWAIT: Kuwait registered the highest temperature in the world on Saturday – 52.2 degrees Celsius in the shade – in Mitribah in north of the country, according to member of the Arab Union of Space and Astronomy Dr Khalid Al-Zaaq of Saudi Arabia. Temperatures – that reached 49C at Kuwait airport – caused increased consumption of power, as the load register reached 13,500 megawatts, an increase of 600 megawatts, on Friday. Informed sources said “it is expected for the load to go over the 13,800 megawatt limit due to the return of ‘whirlpools’ and high temperatures during the coming three days.” Sources said the maximum operating load that MEW can cover is 13,830, in addition to a 500-megawatt surplus. Temperatures are expected to reach 50 degree Celsius today and 51 tomorrow. – Al-Qabas