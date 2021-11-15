KUWAIT: Kuwait has not registered any deaths related to COVID-19 in the past two weeks. The health ministry yesterday announced zero deaths registered in the past 24 hours, making it two weeks since the last time the ministry reported a coronavirus-related death on November 1. The death toll remains at 2,462, while total cases increased to 413,034 as the ministry announced 26 new cases yesterday.

As many as 18 recoveries were registered in the same period, raising the total number to 410,295, the Ministry’s Spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said. The number of patients receiving treatment at ICUs was three as of yesterday, while there were 277 active cases and 12 others at hospitals, he noted. Medical swabs conducted over the same period reached 20,616 increasing the total tests to 5,082,627 he noted. – KUNA