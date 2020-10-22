Kuwait records 9 COVID deaths, 889 new cases

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s confirmed coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours increased by 889 to 119,420, with nine people succumbing to the disease, raising the death toll to 730, the health ministry said yesterday. It said 126 people are currently receiving intensive care out of a total of 7,976 patients hospitalized.

Some 8,045 swab tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 857,707. Earlier, the ministry said 798 people recovered from the virus, upping the total number of those who have overcome the disease to 110,714. – KUNA