Kuwait records 8 COVID deaths, 844 new cases

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 844 to 112,737, while eight patients passed away in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 672, the health ministry said yesterday. The figures include people who came into contact with infected individuals and others whose source of infection is currently being investigated, said a ministry statement.

The statement said 143 people are currently receiving intensive care out of a total of 7,557 hospitalized patients. It added 8,055 swab tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 796,760 tests. Earlier, the ministry said 706 people recovered from the virus, upping the total number of those who have overcome the disease to 104,508. – KUNA